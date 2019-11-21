Volunteers clean up the Bonsall Bridge

Volunteers gather at one end of the old Bonsall Bridge for a community cleanup, Nov. 16.

BONSALL – The Miss Bonsall Organization and the Watershed Warriors, with the support of I Love a Clean San Diego, hosted a Community Cleanup at the Old Bonsall Bridge, Nov. 16.

Site Captains Jack and Lyssa Flaherty had an awesome turn out, with over 60 volunteers, the biggest group yet in the four years they have led the community cleanup.

"It was wonderful to see all the youth and families come out," Lyssa Flaherty said. Participants included Bonsall High School students, Fallbrook High School students, neighborhood families, the Miss Bonsall Court, the Miss Vista Court, the North County...