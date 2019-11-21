Barr criticizes 'incendiary' idea of 'resistance,' defends Trump's use of executive power
Last updated 11/21/2019 at 5:09pm
Matthew Vadum
The Epoch Times
U.S. Attorney General William Barr passionately inveighed against the left-wing anti-Trump "resistance" movement that is "using every tool and maneuver to sabotage" the Trump administration while systematically "shredding" norms and undermining the rule of law, in a speech to lawyers at a Federalist Society convention in Washington.
The speech Friday, Nov. 15, came hours after a federal jury convicted political consultant Roger Stone, one of President Donald Trump's informal campaign advisers, on all seven counts he had been charged with. Stone was found guilty...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)