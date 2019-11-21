California sues e-cigarette maker Juul Labs over ads and sales
Last updated 11/21/2019 at 5:15pm
Matthew Perrone
AP Health Writer
California is suing the nation's biggest e-cigarette maker, alleging Juul Labs deliberately targeted teenagers with its early marketing campaigns.
The lawsuit filed Monday by California's attorney general is the latest legal action against Juul. The company faces multiple state and federal investigations into whether its early marketing efforts helped spark the current vaping craze among underage users.
Juul disputed allegations that it marketed to teens. The company pointed out that it has halted its advertising and removed most of its flavors from the m...
