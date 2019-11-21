1 killed in Thanksgiving crash on I-15

A car slammed into the back of an ambulance that was already at the scene of a crash on southbound I-15 near Mission Road Thanksgiving morning, killing a passenger and seriously injuring the driver. Photo courtesy of North County Fire Protection District on Twitter.

One person died after the vehicle they were riding in slammed into the back of an ambulance that was already at the scene of a crash on Interstate 15 near Fallbrook the morning of Thanksgiving day.

Dispatchers first received word at 10:10 a.m. of a southbound Ford Mustang that had spun out into the center divide of I-15 just south of Mission Road, according to information from North County Fire Protection District spokesman John Choi and the California Highway Patrol.

About 20 minutes later, the driver and passengers of the Mustang were being evaluated in the back of an ambulance when another driver came into the crash scene "at a high rate of speed" and struck the ambulance, Choi said.

Crews responded to rescue the driver and passenger of the second vehicle. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver was taken to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido.

The driver, passengers and paramedics from the initial crash sustained minor injuries but were not hospitalized, according to Choi.