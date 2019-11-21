2 inches of rainfall reported in Fallbrook

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Onofre received the most rainfall, 3.40 inches, in San Diego County over the Thanksgiving holiday, while Fallbrook received 2.04 inches, according to National Weather Service data today.

Other rainfall totals around the county included 3.16 in Pine Hills, 2.95 at Henshaw Dam, 2.94 in Descanso, 2.71 in Oceanside, 2.69 in Encinitas, 2.54 in Carlsbad, 2.52 in Escondido, 2.57 in Alpine, 2.32 in Bonsall, 2.45 in Valley Center, 2.14 at Brown Field Airport, 2.13 in San Marcos, 2 in Ramona, 2.14 in Poway, 2.11 in La Mesa and 1.85 in San Ysidro.

Further noteworthy rainfall totals included 1.95 at Fashion Valley in San Diego, 1.93 in Kearny Mesa, 1.88 at Lindbergh Field Airport, 1.82 in Miramar, 1.58 in Point Loma, 1.45 in Santee, 1.84 in Julian, 1.33 at Montgomery Field Airport, 0.83 in San Felipe, 0.73 in Agua Caliente, 0.45 in Ocotillo Wells and 0.30 in Borrego Springs.

The mountain community of Julian has also received over an inch and a half of snow since Thursday.

The rain storm that brought flooding on roadways throughout San Diego County on Thanksgiving and the day before is expected to weaken today, but rain showers and snow could continue until late tonight.

A winter storm warning will be in effect until 10 p.m. tonight in the county mountains, where 4 to 8 inches of snow is expected to fall above 3,000 feet and 10 to 14 inches could fall near the highest peaks, according to the

National Weather Service.

Around a quarter-inch of rain is expected in coastal areas, up to six- tenths of an inch is forecast for the western valleys, up to an inch of rain could fall in the mountains and less than one-tenth of an inch will fall in the deserts, according to the NWS.

Wind gusts could reach 55 mph in the mountains and 40 mph in the deserts, but winds are expected to be less than 30 mph in the western valleys and less than 25 mph in the deserts.