Distracted driving is a habit CHP can help drivers break

SACRAMENTO – With a yearlong statewide campaign, the California Highway Patrol is working with the California Office of Traffic Safety to combat distracted driving by changing the habits of adult drivers through educational and enforcement efforts.

For the Adult Distracted Drivers campaign, which started Oct. 1, the CHP will conduct at least 100 distracted driving enforcement operations and at least 600 traffic safety presentations statewide. Simply changing driving habits can help stop distracted driving.

“Our goal with this grant is to educate the public about the hazards associated...