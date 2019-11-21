East Mission Road crash causes injuries, traffic jam
Last updated 11/22/2019 at 4:58pm
A crash on East Mission Road in Fallbrook sent one person to a hospital and snarled traffic late Friday afternoon.
The two-vehicle collision was reported at 3:45 p.m. on East Mission near Valentine Lane, according to information from the California Highway Patrol.
One person declined medical attention, while another was taken by paramedics to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to North County Fire Protection District spokesman John Choi.
The crash caused a traffic backup of about a mile for eastbound motorists. Lanes were cleared by about 4:30 p.m....
