Fallbrook Sailor takes part in U.S. Navy exercise

PHILIPPINE SEA – Cmdr. Jonathan Hopkins from Fallbrook, the commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius, stands on the port bridge wing as Milius sails in formation during Annual Exercise 2019. Destroyer Squadron 15 is currently participating in Annual Exercise 2019, an annual, bilateral exercise which further develops coordination and interoperability of the premier alliance between the U.S. Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force.

