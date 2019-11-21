FRHD votes on district elections, district-owned properties
The Fallbrook Regional Health District voted to make changes to its election process for board members, switch a school currently paying to use the site of the district’s future Fallbrook Wellness Center to a month-to-month lease and redesignate a district-owned property so that it can potentially be sold in the future at its Nov. 13.
The health district began voluntarily exploring the possibility of moving from an at-large election system to a zone-based election system earlier this year. At its November meeting, the district’s board of directors voted to switch to an election system...
