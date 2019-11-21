Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Will Fritz
Associate Editor 

FRHD votes on district elections, district-owned properties

 
Last updated 11/21/2019 at 6:36pm



The Fallbrook Regional Health District voted to make changes to its election process for board members, switch a school currently paying to use the site of the district’s future Fallbrook Wellness Center to a month-to-month lease and redesignate a district-owned property so that it can potentially be sold in the future at its Nov. 13.

The health district began voluntarily exploring the possibility of moving from an at-large election system to a zone-based election system earlier this year. At its November meeting, the district’s board of directors voted to switch to an election system...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
