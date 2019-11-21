Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Local riders earn certification

 
Last updated 11/21/2019 at 3:47pm

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Pony Club announced the certification of Hannah Bauer, 10, at D1, Devon Davis, 11, at D2 and Shelby Murray, 14, at C2 at a testing Oct. 13, at Fallbrook Riders field.

These Pony Club members have worked hard to achieve their new certification levels and to move on to the next stage in their Pony Club curriculum. The pony club also had Jane Oatman and Julie Murray, two of its adult horse masters, also receive their D2 rating that same weekend.

To earn the certification, they each passed an examination that tested both horsemanship skills and equine knowledge. Each o...



