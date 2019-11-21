Major winter storm expected on Thanksgiving Day

Last updated 11/23/2019 at 12:54pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A major winter storm is expected to hit the Southern California area Wednesday through Friday, the National Weather Service said.

"Though exact timing remains uncertain, confidence is high that widespread rain, heavy at times, will affect the region for the holidays,'' the NWS said.

Flooding and debris flows are possible and cooler conditions Thursday and beyond will bring lower snow levels, with potential for heavy snow affecting mountain communities on Thanksgiving day. Dangerous travel conditions across the region are expected.

Here is the 5-day weather outlook for the region:

-- Sunday: Warmest day, with mild temperatures and mostly clear skies;

-- Monday: Slightly cooler temperatures, with an increase in clouds in the evening;

-- Tuesday: Continued cooling. Surf beginning to increase, with heavy evening winds is mountains and deserts. Possible showers late;

-- Wednesday: Major winter storm arrives. Good chance of rain, with possible mountain snow.

-- Thanksgiving: Potential brunt of winter storm. Widespread and persistent moderate to heavy rain likely. Heavy snow likely in mountain communities. Treacherous travel conditions expected, with flooding possible. Much cooler.