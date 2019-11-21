Palomar Community College District reviewing recommendations for long-term fiscal health recovery

The Palomar Community College District is analyzing the findings of a self-subscribed fiscal review, examining the district's fiscal and operational policies and procedures. The district requested the 18 factor report by the Fiscal Crisis Management Assistance Team in early August.

SAN MARCOS – The Palomar Community College District is analyzing the findings of a self-subscribed fiscal review, examining the district's fiscal and operational policies and procedures. The district requested the 18 factor report by the Fiscal Crisis Management Assistance Team in early August and the team initiated their assessment in late September. The review began through the Institutional Effectiveness Partnership Initiative, initiated by Superintendent and President Joi Lin Blake, Ed.D., and was monitored by the California Community College Chancellor's Office.

Blake submitted the...