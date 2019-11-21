Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Palomar Community College District reviewing recommendations for long-term fiscal health recovery

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/19/2019 at 5:43pm

The Palomar Community College District is analyzing the findings of a self-subscribed fiscal review, examining the district's fiscal and operational policies and procedures. The district requested the 18 factor report by the Fiscal Crisis Management Assistance Team in early August.

SAN MARCOS – The Palomar Community College District is analyzing the findings of a self-subscribed fiscal review, examining the district's fiscal and operational policies and procedures. The district requested the 18 factor report by the Fiscal Crisis Management Assistance Team in early August and the team initiated their assessment in late September. The review began through the Institutional Effectiveness Partnership Initiative, initiated by Superintendent and President Joi Lin Blake, Ed.D., and was monitored by the California Community College Chancellor's Office.

Blake submitted the...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 11/22/2019 14:45