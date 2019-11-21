Rail service to be temporarily suspended near Solana Beach to repair washed-out tracks

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The North County Transit District announced on Friday that it will temporarily suspend service south of the Solana Beach rail station to repair a section of track washed out by this week's heavy rains.

Coaster, Amtrak and BNSF trains can currently traverse the section of track, located along the Del Mar bluffs south of Coast Boulevard, at reduced speeds. However, NCTD officials plan to close rail traffic at 6 a.m. Saturday to fix the washed-out section. The agency will also monitor traffic along the section until repairs are complete.

"NCTD is committed to acting proactively to ensure that passenger and freight operations can be safely operated," said NCTD Executive Director Matthew Tucker. "NCTD and the San Diego Association of Governments are advancing phased improvements to make the bluffs more resilient and prevent service impacts like this washout."

A bus bridge will shuttle Coaster passengers between Solana Beach and Santa Fe Depot in downtown San Diego until the track is stable for normal rail traffic. Residents can visit pacificsurfliner.com or call 800-872-7245 for information on Amtrak service changes. Regular Coaster and Amtrak service along the rail corridor is scheduled to resume Sunday, Dec. 1.