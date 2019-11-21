Sheriff's staff talks crime during Coffee with the Community event

San Diego County Sheriff's Lt. Rick Lopez, left, and Sheriff's Department Crime Prevention Specialist Jake Kruger listen to Fallbrook residents' safety concerns during a Coffee with the Community event at the Fallbrook sheriff's substation, Nov. 13.

Staff from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department Fallbrook substation met with members of the community in the evening Nov. 13, to discuss various public safety issues on residents' minds.

Vehicle break-ins, 911 call response times and gang activity were all topics Fallbrook locals came to the substation to talk about with Lt. Rick Lopez, who oversees the substation, and Sheriff's Department Crime Prevention Specialist Jake Kruger.

Fallbrook resident Jan Scott told sheriff's staff that she had several videos posted to social media indicating that someone has been breaking into cars on A...