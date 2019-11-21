Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Will Fritz
Associate Editor 

Sheriff's staff talks crime during Coffee with the Community event

 
Last updated 11/21/2019 at 3:28pm

San Diego County Sheriff's Lt. Rick Lopez, left, and Sheriff's Department Crime Prevention Specialist Jake Kruger listen to Fallbrook residents' safety concerns during a Coffee with the Community event at the Fallbrook sheriff's substation, Nov. 13.

Staff from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department Fallbrook substation met with members of the community in the evening Nov. 13, to discuss various public safety issues on residents' minds.

Vehicle break-ins, 911 call response times and gang activity were all topics Fallbrook locals came to the substation to talk about with Lt. Rick Lopez, who oversees the substation, and Sheriff's Department Crime Prevention Specialist Jake Kruger.

Fallbrook resident Jan Scott told sheriff's staff that she had several videos posted to social media indicating that someone has been breaking into cars on A...



Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

