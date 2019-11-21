Timeline again pushed back for Proposition A ballot counting, NCFPD says

North County Fire Protection District officials this week again pushed back the timeline for when results may be available for the district’s Proposition A special election.

The fire district initially said the outcome of the election – a referendum on a new tax of $5 per month, per parcel of owned property, to pay for construction, maintenance and improvements to fire stations – would be known by the beginning of November.

Fire officials announced on Nov. 1 that it was taking longer to tally up all the votes than they had anticipated, and the outcome would not be known for another tw...