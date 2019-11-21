Wade into Fitness celebrates 10th anniversary at Fallbrook Community Center

FALLBROOK – Wade into Fitness has something to be especially thankful for this Thanksgiving. This fall marks the 10th anniversary of Wade into Fitness classes at Fallbrook Community Center.

In 2009, Wade into Fitness took over the morning fitness class at the center which has the distinction of being one of the longest continuously running fitness classes in the nation at almost 40 years.

The center asked Ann Wade, who runs Wade into Fitness, to continue the evening Healing Yoga class as well. Inheriting classes with a rich history and yet making the classes fresh and new by adding her own experience has been a joy, Wade said.

In fact, 20 years ago in 1999, she said these classes were the inspiration for her to seek out multiple fitness and yoga certifications in addition to her degree areas and build a unique Wade into Fitness approach. Wade said she feels blessed to have had the privilege of coming alongside the women and men of this community for the last decade to encourage a holistic, healthy lifestyle both professionally and on a volunteer basis. Wade into Fitness participants are eagerly looking forward to the next 10 years as well, she said.

To celebrate Wade into Fitness' 10-year anniversary at the center, Wade into Fitness is offering free prizes over the next couple of months for various class participation levels. For more information, visit http://www.WadeintoFitness.com.

Submitted by Wade into Fitness.