Letter to the editor,

I want to say thank you to the Fallbrook Village Association and CSA 81 for providing the funds to build the fence around the park located on Beech Street. I, for one, think it’s a much safer park now.

It’s better for a people who want to have a family picnic, a birthday party with lots of children, a reunion, large family get-togethers, small wedding, etc. in a secure area without worrying about children running into the street on South Mission Road.

It’s an alternative to Live Oak Park. If I knew a food vendor or a taco truck would park there, I’d come have lunch at the park. Thank you for the work you’ve done to secure this sweet little area in our town.

Jan Scott