Village News

No on FPUD & NCFPD taxation

 
Last updated 11/21/2019



With the Fallbrook Public Utility District asking for $5 and the North County Fire Protection District asking for $6 that is $11 per month; $11 times 12 months is $132 per year extra per parcel on the tax bill, and there is no limit on how high this may go, as all the agencies have to do is say “Let’s raise the rate.”

Proposition 13 has no control over this type of taxation. This tax situation is how Proposition 13 came into being. The politicians just acted like it was an OPM bank (other people’s money), and the people finally objected.

What is particularly disheartening is, as it is not under the county rule of taxes not being paid for five years, foreclosing may occur. If this taxation is not paid within 90 days, the agencies may foreclose on the property.

If either of these taxes goes through, the public loses.

Rene Cousteau

 
