Support people and jobs

My husband and I have owned our small retail business for over 25 years. The problems we encountered running that business were some of the primary reasons I first ran for public office. Since joining the Legislature, I have supported a wide range of legislation that would stimulate business formation and provide greater employment opportunities, more workforce training and greater job growth. Reducing burdensome regulations and needless bureaucracy also remains one of my highest priorities in Sacramento.

Earlier this year, I was honored that the National Federation of Independent Businesses recognized me as a “Guardian of Small Business” for my work supporting California’s entrepreneurs. California’s small businesses employ over 7 million people, and make up over 95% of all businesses in this region.

Earlier this month, the California Chamber of Commerce issued its annual legislative report for the first half of the 2019-2020 legislative session. CalChamber identified 20 priority bills that would have a major positive or negative impact on our economy. I am very pleased to report that I joined just six other Assembly members who achieved a 100% score for our votes to support business and jobs in our state.

The surest path to prosperity for anyone is through a secure, well-paying job. Our state has a lot going for it – after all, we’re the world’s fifth largest economy. On the other hand, we also have the highest poverty rate in the country, which means there’s a lot more we can be doing to encourage business formation and retention, and to attract more businesses to our state so those jobs will be available.

I look forward to continuing my work to help ensure business growth, job creation and economic prosperity for all Californians.

Assembly Republican Leader Marie Waldron, R-Escondido, represents the 75th Assembly District in the California Legislature, which includes the communities of Bonsall, Escondido, Fallbrook, Hidden Meadows, Pala, Palomar Mountain, Pauma Valley, Rainbow, San Marcos, Temecula, Valley Center and Vista.