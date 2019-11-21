Trump's frauds that people know of

A New York judge has ruled that President Donald Trump must pay $2 million in damages to settle claims that the Trump Foundation misused funds. Further, the New York Attorney General Letitia James said, “The Trump Foundation has shut down, funds that were illegally misused are being restored, the president will be subject to ongoing supervision by my office, and the Trump children had to undergo compulsory training to ensure this type of illegal activity never takes place again,” according to NPR, Nov. 7.

In Aug. 24, 2013, the state of New York filed a $40 million civil suit against Trump University alleging illegal business practices and false claims made by the company: in other words, for fraud. After litigation, Trump was required to pay $25 million to the former students who were parties to the suit, according to an article in The Hill, April 19, 2018.

On a more personal level, Trump promised an economic boom for America, with a gross domestic product growth rate of 6%. It’s only been half that, or less. He has created more jobs, which in a sense is a good thing because more and more people need more than one job just to survive. But that’s not enough. Personal debt is at an all-time high, as people borrow just to keep up with “nonexistent” inflation.

John H. Terrell

Fallbrook