2 teenagers arrested on suspicion of stabbing in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - Two teenage boys were arrested on suspicion of stabbing two men during a fight in Oceanside, police said Tuesday.

Dispatchers received a call around 8 p.m. Monday from a person who reported seeing several people fighting near the intersection of Mission Avenue and North Cleveland Street, Oceanside police Sgt. Lonny Harper said.

Officers responded to the area and found two men suffering from stab wounds nearby, Harper said, adding that their ages were not immediately available.

The victims were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, the sergeant said.

Two teenage boys were also found nearby and arrested on suspicion of stabbing the victims, Harper said. Their names were withheld because they are minors.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing were under investigation.