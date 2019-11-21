Former SD County sheriff's captain indicted for alleged illegal arms trafficking

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Former San Diego County sheriff's Capt. Marco Garmo was arrested today for allegedly running a longstanding illegal arms trafficking operation, in which he bought and resold guns available only to law enforcement for both financial and professional gain.

Prosecutors say Garmo, a 27-year member of the sheriff's department and former captain of the sheriff's Rancho San Diego station, illegally purchased and resold "off roster" handguns, firearms that may be sold to members of law enforcement, but not the general public.

A federal grand jury indictment alleges that over a six...