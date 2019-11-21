Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Jacob Sisneros
City News Service 

Man shot in leg in gang-related shooting in Escondido

 
ESCONDIDO (CNS) - A man was shot in the leg in an apparent gang-related shooting in Escondido, police said today.

Dispatchers received a call around 5 p.m. Sunday from a person who reported hearing the sound of gunfire in the 300 block of Waverly Place, northeast of Grape Day Park, Escondido police Lt. Ed Bennett said.

Officers responded to the area and found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot to his leg, Bennett said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, the lieutenant said.

A detailed description of the suspect was not immediately available, but witnesses told officers they saw a man flee the scene in a blue or gray SUV driven by a woman following the shooting, Bennett said.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation.

 

