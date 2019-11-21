Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

Public help sought in finding missing Valley Center man

 
Last updated 11/27/2019 at 12:40am



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities asked the public Tuesday to be on the lookout for a 54-year-old Valley Center man who went missing nearly two weeks ago.

The last known sighting of Brian Danelson was on Nov. 14 at a market on Lilac Road in his rural northern San Diego County hometown, according to sheriff's officials. His whereabouts since have been unknown, and his nephew reported him missing last Wednesday.

Investigators found Danelson's wallet left behind at his home and his cellphone account closed. Deputies have searched a two-mile radius around his residence and have checked with hospitals to see if has been admitted for medical care, finding no sign of him.

Danelson is described as a 6-foot-tall, roughly 210-pound white man with blue eyes, gray hair and a tiger tattoo on his inner left calf.

Anyone who might be able to help locate Danelson is asked to call 858-565-5200.

 

