Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Del Mar horse races canceled on Thanksgiving Day

 
Last updated 11/24/2019 at 11:01am

   DEL MAR (CNS) - Horse racing at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club has been canceled Thanksgiving Day due to stormy weather forecasts, racing officials announced today.

   "With inclement weather predicted to bring substantial rain on Wednesday and Thursday of the coming week, Del Mar Thoroughbred Club proactively canceled its scheduled Thanksgiving Day race card as part of its continuing emphasis on horse and rider safety,'' the club said on Twitter Sunday.

   Several of the races from Thursday's program, including the $100,000 Grade III Red Carpet Stakes, will be shifted to expanded race cards Saturday and next Sunday.

   The track intends to run its Friday program as scheduled, but will only run races on its main track. Friday's scheduled feature race, the $200,000 Grade II Hollywood Turf Cup, will be run Sunday.

   "The weatherman is making it tough, but safety always comes first,'' said Del Mar's Executive Vice President for Racing Tom Robbins.

   First post next weekend will be moved up to noon, and 10 races will be run each day. Grass racing will be emphasized.

   Although there will be no racing Thanksgiving Day, the club will be open for Thanksgiving brunch from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

 
