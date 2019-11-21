Fallbrook 12U Girls Softball wins second place in North County Winterball Tournament

The North County Winterball Tournament at Kit Carson Park in Escondido, Nov. 9-10, caps a winning fall season for Fallbrook Girls Softball 12U. The team photo includes, from left, back row, coaches Frank Winton, Matthew Lerche, Dan Allegro; middle row, players Kailie Alles, Grace Carsey,Sofia Staricka, Gia Vitale, Ava Allegro, Hana Winton, Valerie Hernandez, Zeltzin Favela; front row, Jaslyn Aguirre, Kirra Gonzalez, Olivia Castillo, Miranda Gonzalez and Meadow Lerche. Not present is Alexa Fehling.

ESCONDIDO – The North County Winterball Tournament which took place at Kit Carson Park in Escondido, Nov. 9-10, capped a winning fall season for Fallbrook Girls Softball 12U.

The 12 and under team defeated Carlsbad 10-1 and Poway 5-4 Saturday, Nov. 9. They defeated Tierra Canyon 4-2 Sunday to advance to the championship game versus North Shore where Fallbrook was defeated 5-17. With the loss, Fallbrook finished in second place in the 12U Gold Division – second overall among North County's best teams.

The tournament director noted that Fallbrook is seldom seen advancing this far in the...