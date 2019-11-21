Leucothea wins Desi Arnaz Stakes

San Luis Rey Training Center filly Leucothea won the Desi Arnaz Stakes race Nov. 10 at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club.

Leucothea had a winning time of 1:17.42 in the 6 1/2-furlong dirt race for 2-year-old fillies. She finished 3 1/2 lengths in front of second-place Orquidias Biz.

"It was great. I was really happy," said Peter Miller, who is Leucothea's trainer and also a part-owner of the filly.

The race was the fourth in which Abel Cedillo was Leucothea's jockey, so Miller gave Cedillo few instructions. "She's got a lot of speed, so it's pretty straightforward," Miller said.

Leucothea broke...