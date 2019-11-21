Sullivan girls take first at Mt. SAC meet
Last updated 11/21/2019 at 4:28pm
The Mt. San Antonio College Invitational is one of California's most prestigious cross-country meets, and Sullivan Middle School cross-country coach Tamara Miller took her eighth-graders to Walnut, Oct. 18, to participate in the youth races for eighth-grade boys and eighth-grade girls. The Wildcats won the girls championship while the Sullivan boys placed fourth.
Cross-country team scores add the positions of a school's first five finishers; the sixth and seventh runners are not scored but can add points to other teams' totals. Sullivan's girls accumulated 38 points. Twin Peaks Middle Scho...
