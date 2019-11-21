Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Sullivan girls take first at Mt. SAC meet

 
Last updated 11/21/2019 at 4:28pm

Braden West takes the lead from the beginning of a middle school cross-country boys' race at Mt. San Antonio College Invitational in Walnut and is powering up Reservoir Hill as if it is flat.

The Mt. San Antonio College Invitational is one of California's most prestigious cross-country meets, and Sullivan Middle School cross-country coach Tamara Miller took her eighth-graders to Walnut, Oct. 18, to participate in the youth races for eighth-grade boys and eighth-grade girls. The Wildcats won the girls championship while the Sullivan boys placed fourth.

Cross-country team scores add the positions of a school's first five finishers; the sixth and seventh runners are not scored but can add points to other teams' totals. Sullivan's girls accumulated 38 points. Twin Peaks Middle Scho...



