Warriors begin wrestling season with 75-0 win

Fallbrook High School's wrestling team began the 2019-20 season with a Nov. 14 home meet against Del Norte which ended as a 75-0 Fallbrook victory.

"I couldn't ask for a better start of the season, and I couldn't have asked for a better result," said Fallbrook varsity coach Cristian Vera.

Wrestling meets have two systems for points: one for match scoring and one for team scoring for the meet. For each match a wrestler is awarded one point for an escape, two points for a takedown, two points for a reversal, two points for a near fall lasting two to five seconds, and three points for a near...