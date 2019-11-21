Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News reporter 

Warriors reach second round of CIF team tennis tournament

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/21/2019 at 4:05pm



Fallbrook High School's girls tennis team advanced to the second round of the CIF Division III team tournament.

The Warriors opened team postseason play Oct. 29 at Montgomery and defeated the Aztecs to advance to the quarterfinals. Otay Ranch eliminated Fallbrook as part of the Mustangs' path to the Division III championship match.

"I'm always happy to win a match," said Fallbrook coach Bill Lenaway.

Most CIF team sports utilize power rankings which involve win-loss records and strength of schedule to determine playoff selection and seeding. Tennis had used power rankings before this year b...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 11/22/2019 14:24