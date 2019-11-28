Bonsall High graduate receives scholarship for families of fallen service members

Six students from San Diego County, including a high school graduate from Bonsall, received Folds of Honor KidCents education scholarships totaling $30,000 earlier this month.

Associates at a San Diego Rite Aid presented the six with their scholarships during an in-store event Nov. 7.

Folds of Honor is a nonprofit that provides educational scholarships to families of military service members who were killed or disabled while on active duty.

MiaCai Meluat, who graduated from Bonsall High School earlier this year, received $5,000 to go toward educational expenses at the University of Hawaii,...