Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz
Associate Editor 

Bonsall High graduate receives scholarship for families of fallen service members

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/29/2019 at 4:50am



Six students from San Diego County, including a high school graduate from Bonsall, received Folds of Honor KidCents education scholarships totaling $30,000 earlier this month.

Associates at a San Diego Rite Aid presented the six with their scholarships during an in-store event Nov. 7.

Folds of Honor is a nonprofit that provides educational scholarships to families of military service members who were killed or disabled while on active duty.

MiaCai Meluat, who graduated from Bonsall High School earlier this year, received $5,000 to go toward educational expenses at the University of Hawaii,...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 12/02/2019 07:05