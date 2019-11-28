Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Desmond to hold Holiday Open House

 
Last updated 11/28/2019 at 8pm



VISTA – Supervisor Jim Desmond is inviting his constituents to his Holiday Open House, Thursday, Dec. 5, to show his appreciation. "It’s been a wonderful first year as Supervisor in District 5; I’ve met many wonderful people and am grateful for everyone’s help."

This will be a great opportunity for everyone to meet fellow constituents from District 5, bring up any issues and talk about goals for 2020. He will have his entire staff at the event, so if anyone has questions, someone will be available to help.

The event will be from 2-4:30 p.m. and will be located at his North County office, which is at the Vista Courthouse, 325 S. Melrose Dr., Suite 5200, on the fifth floor.

Parking will be available in the front lot. To RSVP email Jim.Desmond@sdcounty.ca.gov.

Submitted by Supervisor Jim Desmond's office.

 
