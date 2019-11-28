Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Republican Women of California – Fallbrook to meet

 
Last updated 11/28/2019 at 8:05pm



The Republican Women of California – Fallbrook will hold their Dec. 13 meeting at the Pala Mesa Resort (located at 2001 Old Highway 395) from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

The speaker will be Ruth Weiss of the Election Integrity Project of California. In addition to Weiss the club will be hosting the Salvation Army Band playing the songs of Christmas. The cost of $25 includes venue, speaker and brunch.

Please RSVP no later than Dec. 9 at republicanwomenofca.fallbrook@gmail.com or Sue Jones at (760) 723-1954.



 
