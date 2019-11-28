Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Sports psychologist Stewart to conduct seminar

 
Last updated 11/28/2019 at 8:31pm

Daniel Stewart is a former Olympic coach.

FALLBROOK – Famous international coach, clinician and author Daniel Stewart will be holding a sports psychology seminar for coaches of all disciplines and sports, sponsors and the athletes themselves, Friday, Dec. 6, at 105 N. Main at the Gallery for the Arts.

The seminar will start promptly at 6:30 p.m. with a reception and book signing to follow.

Stewart has combined 25 years as an international coach and clinician with a degree in physical education to create a series of sports and equestrian mental and physical training clinics, workshops and camps.

Over the years he has held many such clinics for equestrians here in the Fallbrook area which were held at and hosted by Sandia Creek Ranch located in the canyons just north of Fallbrook.

A charge of just $15 will be taken at the door. Seating will be limited and reservations are accepted at (760) 728-9696.

Submitted by Gallery for the Arts.

 
