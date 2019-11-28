Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Sunday Concert at the Library

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/28/2019 at 8:32pm



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Library will host a free Sunday Concert Dec. 1 at 2 p.m. The Spiritual Motels are a band that came onto the San Diego music scene in mid-2018 and consists of two veteran singer-songwriters, Amy Day and Omar Musisko.

The Spiritual Motels blend a uniquely haunting female voice with a nuanced Americana/Alt-Country male voice to create a lush sound. Switching instruments through their set, the band utilizes guitar, piano, mandolin, accordion, harmonica, and effects to create a unique and memorable style of its own designed to move a wide variety of music lovers.

To sample a preview of their playing style, several of their videos are available on http://www.Youtube.com. The Spiritual Motel’s debut album, Super Tiny Disappearing Oceans, will be available everywhere Nov. 23.

The library is located at 124 S. Mission Road. For more information, call (760) 731-4650.

Submitted by Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 12/01/2019 22:39