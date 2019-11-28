Sunday Concert at the Library

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Library will host a free Sunday Concert Dec. 1 at 2 p.m. The Spiritual Motels are a band that came onto the San Diego music scene in mid-2018 and consists of two veteran singer-songwriters, Amy Day and Omar Musisko.

The Spiritual Motels blend a uniquely haunting female voice with a nuanced Americana/Alt-Country male voice to create a lush sound. Switching instruments through their set, the band utilizes guitar, piano, mandolin, accordion, harmonica, and effects to create a unique and memorable style of its own designed to move a wide variety of music lovers.

To sample a preview of their playing style, several of their videos are available on http://www.Youtube.com. The Spiritual Motel’s debut album, Super Tiny Disappearing Oceans, will be available everywhere Nov. 23.

The library is located at 124 S. Mission Road. For more information, call (760) 731-4650.

Submitted by Friends of the Fallbrook Library.