Holiday lineup comes to the stage

Sophia Adajar as Cindy-Lou Who and Edward Watts as The Grinch star in "Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" running through Dec. 29 at The Old Globe.

Special to the Village News

This holiday season presents a treasure chest of shows and plays full of memories for the entire family. Here is the December lineup.

Starting with another great reason to go to Coronado Island this holiday, enjoy a matinee performance at Lamb's Players for their spectacular "Festival of Christmas" variety show. It is set in 1954 and runs from Dec. 5-29.

Then swing by The Del and watch the ice skaters while sipping a mug of hot chocolate with an ocean view. For more information, call (619) 437-6000 or visit http://www.lambsplayers.org.

Downtown in University Heights, Diversionary Theater is presenting "The Santaland Diaries," written by comedian-humorist David Sedaris. It is a compilation of his essays from working at Macy's in their Christmas land. Be prepared for some belly laughs.

When checking the website, look for the free after-show called "Holigay Storytime." This show runs until Dec. 22. Call (619) 220-0097 or visit http://www.divisionary.org.

The Old Globe is running two shows for the holidays. In the big theater is "Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" plays through Dec. 29, and next door at the theater in-the-round is a new show for the season, "Ebenezer Scrooge's Big Christmas Show," which runs through Dec. 24. The plaza is decorated for the season to add to the fun. Call (619) 234-5623 or visit http://www.TheOldGlobe.org for tickets and information.

Playing downtown at The Horton Grand is "A Christmas Story" made famous by Darren McGavin's treasured leg-lamp. Presented by San Diego Musical Theater – it is not to be missed. Call (858) 560-5740 or visit http://www.sdmt.org.

Playing in Old Town at The Cygnet Theater is their great version of the classic "A Christmas Carol." It is a musical featuring all of the best voices, around until Dec. 29. Call (619) 574-0059 or visit http://www.cygnettheatre.org.

Robert Joy appears as Ebenezer Scrooge in "Ebenezer Scrooge's Big San Diego Christmas Show," running through Dec. 29 at The Old Globe.

North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach is featuring a treat for a few select dates in December. In his west coast premiere after a two-year off-Broadway run, Cary Hoffman will perform his one-man tribute "My Sinatra" for three days only, Dec. 12-15. Call (858) 481-1055 or email boxoffice@northcoastrep.org.

Closer to Fallbrook is "Around the World in 80 Days," a delicious musical comedy that will delight holiday guests, playing until Dec. 22. New Village Arts is on State Street in Carlsbad; call (760) 433-3245 or visit http://www.newvillagearts.org.

Around the corner, playing at The Welk Resort is "Welcome Home for the Holidays" featuring a TV soap star from "Days of Our Lives," Eric Martsolf, until Dec. 29. That review will be coming later. Call (760) 749-3180 or visit http://www.welkgroup.com.

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal can be reached by email at eyoungman@reedermedia.com.