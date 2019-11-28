Vail HQ asks public to shop small, attend Family Faire

Vail Headquarters in Temecula will host events on Saturdays to bring shoppers and families into the shopping and dining center.

Vail Headquarters, the restored historic former location of the Walter Vail Ranch and the surrounding area, which now houses several small businesses and serves as a meeting place for neighborhood residents will host events on two upcoming Saturdays.

First up is the Small Business Bazaar on Shop Small Saturday hosted by In The Loop and Vail Headquarters from 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30.

The day will include a Small Business Bazaar with 50 local artisans and businesses to shop from in addition to the businesses that call Vail Headquarters home every day of the week.

To prepare for the event, the Vail Headquarters decorations will be up, and there will be a live DJ, holiday crafts and activities for the children, horse-drawn carriage rides, as well as a hot chocolate and gift-wrapping station.

The event is free and family-friendly. For more information, visit http://www.inthelooptemecula.com/smallbusinessbazaar.

The next big event will be the Family Faire Temecula Chilled Edition from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.

Hosted by Clear Charity and Vail Headquarters the free Winter Wonderland event will feature a free snow play area, arts and crafts and a free holiday movie screening.

There will also be a bubble dance party, backyard-style games and food will be available from local businesses like Cheflavor, Cookhouse Food Hall at Vail HQ, Vail Pizzeria and Augie's Coffee.

Popcorn and winter favorites like hot cocoa and cider will be available for purchase as well.

For more information, visit http://www.FamilyFaire.cc.

Clear Charity is a nonprofit charity located in Southern California that works to close the hashtag #DiaperGap through the Diaper Aid of Southern California program to help local families in need.

Vail Headquarters is at 32115 Temecula Parkway in Temecula. Visit http://www.vailhq.com.

Jeff Pack can be reached by email at jpack@reedermedia.com.