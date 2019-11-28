Circles of healing are timeless and universal

Wendy Hammarstrom

Special to Village News

In "Circles of Healing, The Complete Guide to Healing with Massage and Yoga for Practitioners, Caregivers, Students and Clients," I wrote about my work beginning in the mid-1970s. The status of healing arts has come a long way since then.

In 1980 when I mentioned I taught yoga, more often than not people would laugh and say, "Oh, you mean yogurt."

Today, yoga is everywhere.

In the late 1970s my husband at the time, Steve Braff, and I converted the first floor of our Victorian East Oak Lane home in Philly into Innerworks Center. It was a studio,...