Fallbrook Regional Health District board chairman reelected to Association of California Healthcare Districts

FALLBROOK – Association of California Healthcare Districts announced new officers elected during the organization’s 67th annual meeting in La Jolla from Oct. 9-11. The board of directors are: Chair Howard Salmon of Fallbrook Regional Health District; Vice Chair Harry Weis of Tahoe Forest Health System; Secretary Dr. Michelle Bholat of Beach Cities Health District, Treasurer Karin Hennings of Del Puerto Health Care District and Member At-Large Linda Rubin of Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District.

Salmon has served on the Fallbrook Regional Health District board of directors since 2014. He was first elected chairman of the Association of California Healthcare Districts’ board of directors in September 2017 and was elected as chairman of Fallbrook Regional Health District in December 2018.

Salmon has vast experience serving the health care industry, and during his tenure assisted with the difficult process of closing the failing Fallbrook Hospital when Community Health Systems ended their lease and was instrumental in identifying the property on East Mission Road as an ideal future location from which the district will further serve the health and well-being of the community.

The elected officers will lead association’s work in enhancing public awareness of health care districts’ role in Californians’ health; training and educating members and advocating for legislation and regulatory policies that allow health care districts to deliver the best possible health services to Californians.

