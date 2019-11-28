Municipal wastewater-system clogs mostly caused by items not labeled "flushable"

SACRAMENTO – With clogs and problems in California’s wastewater systems continuing to make headlines, INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry and the Responsible Flushing Alliance are raising awareness that many clogs in wastewater systems persist because items not labeled “flushable” are being flushed. These items include baby wipes, disinfecting wipes, hand and face wipes, feminine care products, washroom paper towels and other products not labeled as “flushable.”

Forensic studies undertaken to find the causes of wastewater system clogs and accumulations have f...