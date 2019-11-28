Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jose A. Alvarez
San Diego County Communications Office 

San Diego flu cases much higher than last year

 
Last updated 11/30/2019 at 10:52pm



More than 600 influenza cases have been reported in the region this season, nearly 2 1.2 times the number that had been reported at the same time last year, the county Health and Human Services Agency announced.

An additional 139 lab-confirmed influenza cases were reported in San Diego County last week, compared to 74 cases the previous week and bringing this season’s total to 614. In comparison, 57 flu cases were reported during the same week last season for 247 cases total at the same time last year.

“Given the numbers that we’re seeing, it’s evident that more San Diegans are gett...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
