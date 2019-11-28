AG Barr: Epstein's death was a 'perfect storm of screw-ups'

This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows Jeffrey Epstein. Attorney General William Barr says Jeffrey Epstein's death was the result of a "perfect storm of screw-ups." Barr's comments in an interview Thursday come days after two New York correctional officers responsible for guarding Epstein were charged with falsifying prison records.

Michael Balsamo

Associated Press

Attorney General William Barr said he initially had his own suspicions about financier Jeffrey Epstein's death while behind bars at one of the most secure jails in America but came to conclude that his suicide was the result of "a perfect storm of screw-ups."

In an interview with The Associated Press, Barr said his concerns were prompted by the numerous irregularities at the New York jail where Epstein was being held. But he said after the FBI and the Justice Department's inspector general continued to investigate, he realized there were a "series" of mista...