AG Barr: Epstein's death was a 'perfect storm of screw-ups'
Last updated 12/1/2019 at 12:03am
Michael Balsamo
Associated Press
Attorney General William Barr said he initially had his own suspicions about financier Jeffrey Epstein's death while behind bars at one of the most secure jails in America but came to conclude that his suicide was the result of "a perfect storm of screw-ups."
In an interview with The Associated Press, Barr said his concerns were prompted by the numerous irregularities at the New York jail where Epstein was being held. But he said after the FBI and the Justice Department's inspector general continued to investigate, he realized there were a "series" of mista...
