FBI lawyer suspected of altering Russia probe document

Eric Tucker and Deb Riechmann

Associated Press

An FBI lawyer is suspected of altering a document related to surveillance of a former Trump campaign adviser, a person familiar with the situation said Friday.

President Donald Trump, who has long attacked as a "hoax" and a "witch hunt" the FBI's investigation into ties between Russia and his 2016 presidential campaign, immediately touted news reports about the allegations to assert that the FBI had tried to "overthrow the presidency."

The allegation is part of a Justice Department inspector general investigation into the early days of the FBI...