Federal addiction treatment dollars off-limits for marijuana

Carla K. Johnson

Associated Press

The U.S. government is barring federal dollars meant for opioid addiction treatment to be used on medical marijuana.

The move is aimed at states that allow marijuana for medical uses, particularly those letting patients with opioid addiction use pot as a treatment, Dr. Elinore McCance-Katz, whose federal agency doles out money to states for treatment programs, said.

"There's zero evidence for that," McCance-Katz said. "We felt that it was time to make it clear we did not want individuals receiving funds for treatment services to be exposed to marijuana and...