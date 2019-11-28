Another storm on its way to Southern California

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Partly cloudy skies are expected today throughout San Diego County ahead of a storm that will arrive by Tuesday night and bring a moderate amount of rain throughout the region, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm, currently off the coast of northern California, will make its way into southern California by Tuesday night and create a chance of rain through Thursday morning, forecasters said.

High surf is expected at the beaches ahead of the storm, with waves between 6-8 feet and set of 9 feet expected between 10 a.m. today and 10 a.m. Tuesday.

This storm wi...