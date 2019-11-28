Chamber events include annual parade

Last updated 11/28/2019 at 9:04pm

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce announced its final events for the year. They are:

Saturday, Dec. 7 – Fallbrook Christmas Parade along Main Avenue starting at 5 p.m., at Ammunition Road.

Wednesday, Dec. 11 – Chamber Christmas of Giving Open House at the chamber office, 111 S. Main Avenue; at 5 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 13 – Holiday Wine & A Bite Art Walk through downtown Fallbrook; from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Call the chamber for more details on any of these events at (760) 728-5845.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.