Hemp City to open in Temecula

TEMECULA – Hemp City in Temecula will host a grand opening celebration at its new store at 32140 Temecula Parkway, Suite J103, soon and is accepting applications. With years of experience and three successful locations operating in the Palm Springs area, Hemp City will soon open in Temecula to answer questions about CBDs, their uses, safety and health benefits.

With a history going back over 10,000 years, non-psychoactive hemp is one of the oldest and most useful plants cultivated by man. Historically, it has been treasured both for its versatile fibers and medicinal properties by cultures as diverse as the Norseman from Northern Europe and the Aborigines of Australia. Now, Hemp City is bringing the plant to Temecula.

At Hemp City, shoppers will find hemp-based products ranging from skincare to oils, as well as eco-friendly apparel. More than just a retail outlet, Hemp City desires to be shopper’s No. 1 source for open and honest information about hemp – and how it can impact people’s lives.

For more information, visit http://www.hempcitycareers.com.

Submitted by Hemp City.