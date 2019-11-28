Mahjong to be taught at community center
FALLBROOK – A Mahjong class will be offered at the Fallbrook Community Center Mondays, 12-3 p.m., starting Dec. 2.
Mahjong is a tile game that arrived in the U.S. from China in the 1920s. Beginners will learn the fundamentals of the game and get an instruction booklet; intermediate players will continue learning through fun and friendly rounds of games.
For cost, registration and more details, contact the community center (760) 728-1671, 341 Heald Lane.
