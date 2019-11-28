Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Will Fritz
Associate Editor 

North County Fire again pushes back timeline for Prop A results announcement

 
Last updated 11/30/2019 at 12:50am



North County Fire Protection District officials again pushed back the timeline for when results may be available for the district's special election for Proposition A, Nov. 22.

The fire district initially said the outcome of the election – a referendum on a new tax of $5 per month, per parcel of owned property, to pay for construction, maintenance and improvements to fire stations – would be known by the beginning of November.

Fire officials announced Nov. 1 that it was taking longer to tally up all the votes than they had anticipated, and the outcome would not be known for another tw...



