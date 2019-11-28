Sheriff's Log
Nov. 15
1000 block of E. Mission Road Shoplifting
Nov. 17
S. Mission Road @ W. Fallbrook Street Arrest: Public intoxication
400 block of S. Orange Avenue Recovered stolen vehicle
E. Mission Road @ N. Brandon Road Arrest: Prohibited person in possession of firearm, ammunition
800 block of S. Main Avenue Public intoxication
Nov. 18
200 block of W. Clemmens Lane Sex crime against a child
900 block of Tanya Lane Arrest: Domestic battery
300 block of Heald Lane Vandalism
300 block of Industrial Way Arrest: Violation of gang injunction order
2000 block of S. Old Highway 395 Petty theft
1100 block of S. Mission Road Vehicle vandalism
2500 block of Rainbow Valley Boulevard Vehicle theft
Nov. 19
39700 block of Daily Road Arrest: Domestic battery
400 block of N. Orange Avenue Arrest: Possession of stolen vehicle
4300 block of Palomar Drive Petty theft
2000 block of S. Old Highway 395 Petty theft
100 block of S. Mission Road Vehicle vandalism
4300 block of Drive Petty theft
Nov. 20
2000 block of Avocado Knoll Lane Abandoned vehicle
1100 block of Juliette Place Battery
300 block of N. Main Avenue Arrest: Burglary, fraud
Nov. 21
5400 block of Rainbow Heights Road Arrest: Domestic abuse
