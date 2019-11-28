Sheriff's Log

Last updated 12/1/2019 at 1:21am

Nov. 15

1000 block of E. Mission Road Shoplifting

Nov. 17

S. Mission Road @ W. Fallbrook Street Arrest: Public intoxication

400 block of S. Orange Avenue Recovered stolen vehicle

E. Mission Road @ N. Brandon Road Arrest: Prohibited person in possession of firearm, ammunition

800 block of S. Main Avenue Public intoxication

Nov. 18

200 block of W. Clemmens Lane Sex crime against a child

900 block of Tanya Lane Arrest: Domestic battery

300 block of Heald Lane Vandalism

300 block of Industrial Way Arrest: Violation of gang injunction order

2000 block of S. Old Highway 395 Petty theft

1100 block of S. Mission Road Vehicle vandalism

2500 block of Rainbow Valley Boulevard Vehicle theft

Nov. 19

39700 block of Daily Road Arrest: Domestic battery

400 block of N. Orange Avenue Arrest: Possession of stolen vehicle

4300 block of Palomar Drive Petty theft

2000 block of S. Old Highway 395 Petty theft

100 block of S. Mission Road Vehicle vandalism

4300 block of Drive Petty theft

Nov. 20

2000 block of Avocado Knoll Lane Abandoned vehicle

1100 block of Juliette Place Battery

300 block of N. Main Avenue Arrest: Burglary, fraud

Nov. 21

5400 block of Rainbow Heights Road Arrest: Domestic abuse